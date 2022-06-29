REEDSBURG—Alan Altenbach, 92, passed away on May 28, 2022 at Schmidt Woodland Hills, in Richland Center, WI with his wife by his side.

He had relocated in April from the Veteran’s Home in King, WI where he had resided since 2019 after a series of strokes.

Alan was diagnoised with a very aggressive cancer on May 17, 2022 and and passed 11 days later. He was born in Sheboygan. WI, to parents Felix and Beata Altenbach. He graduated from Cedarburg High School. He joined the Army in 1949 and fought in the Korean war for two years.

He graduated from MOSE with a degree in Mechanical Eng. Alan, was employed at Power Products in Grafton, WI for many years. Alan and Kathryn moved to Reedsburg in 1991 where he worked at Seats, Inc. until he retired in 1995.

Alan loved his little piece of heaven in the country, a lot of laughs and good times, good friends. He was a talented woodworker and artist and left a house full of memories.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Leon and Dennis; sister, Bernice Bares many aunts; uncles and very dear friends’ in-laws: Homer and Dorothy Etheridge; Lowell Etheridge, brother-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn of 40 years; her two sons: Todd and Chad both of Reedsburg; in-laws: Linda Schwinn of ID, David Etheridge (Lavon) WI, Chris Gard (Jack) TN; many nieces, nephews on both sides of his family; a special niece, Nola and her husband, Craig Bergstresser, WI.

Alan, was a best friend, a wonderful husband, always believing in second chances, and living life to the fullest. You are so truly missed everyday.