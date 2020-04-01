Alan F. Malone, age 71 years, of Elroy, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1948 to Melvern and Irene (Duell) Malone in Mauston and grew to adulthood near Elroy, where he graduated from the Royall High School.
Alan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. He was a member of the Elroy American Legion Post.
He is survived by two brothers, Dennis Malone of Mauston and Randy (Christene) Malone of Pewaukee. He was preceded in death by his Parents.
A gathering time for Friends will take place at a later date when public gathering rules are changed.
Interment will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
