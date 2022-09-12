Sept. 19, 1936—Sept. 8, 2022

PLAIN/LELAND—Alan J. Albers, age 85, of Plain(Leland), WI, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home, celebrating a quiet 31st Wedding Anniversary with his wife, Shirley, by his side.

Alan was born on Sept. 19, 1936, at The Reedsburg Hospital in Reedsburg, WI, to Clarence and Hazel (Lange) Albers. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Leland.

Growing up on the family farm and graduating from Prairie du Sac High School and UW Farm Short Course, inspired his profession of being a proud Wisconsin Farmer. Alan was a member of 4-H and FFA in his younger years and was the State FFA Secretary in 1955-56. He served in the U. S. Air National Guard. Alan and Sallye Mabry were married on Oct. 17, 1959 at the Methodist Church in Baraboo. To this marriage, Alan and Sallye were blessed with 3 sons: Gregory, Jeffrey and Brent. Alan enjoyed being involved with the activities of his boys as they grew up. He served on the church council and as president of St. John Lutheran Church in Leland. Alan was a strong supporter of the Pork Producers and served on the Tri-County Farmers Co-op/Co-op Country Partners Board for several years. His wife, Sallye, passed away Nov. 25, 1988.

Alan was an agent and board member of the Merrimac Mutual Insurance Company for many years. He married Shirley (Mallon) Litscher on Sep. 8, 1991. He became secretary of the Merrimac Mutual Insurance Company and, along with his wife, Shirley, were agents and managed the company from their home for 15 years. He was also secretary and then president of WAMIC (Wisconsin Association of Mutual Insurance Companies). He served as an organizing director of Community Business Bank and was later on the board of Wisconsin River Bank.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; his sons: Greg (Theresa), and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Kim (Terry) Adler; grandchildren: Jonathan Albers, Sally (Mark) Ladsten, Sarah and Lane Albers, Clancy Jo and Gus Albers; great-grandchildren: Mabry and Emmett Ladsten; special niece, Cheryl (Tom Blau) Bokelman; special nephews: Mike (Mary) Jaedike, Joe (Wendy) Teske and their families; He is further survived by Shirley’s family: Tom Litscher, his children Kiana and Ross; Terrianne (Drake) Bradbury, their daughter Lauren; Todd (Nadene) Litscher, their children Austin and Sydney; and many other relatives and friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sallye; son, Brent; sister, Marion Tupper; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Tupper; niece, Angela (Jaedike) Kessler; and Shirley’s granddaughter, Rachelanne Bradbury.

We would like to thank Maplewood Nursing Home and Agrace for their sensitive feelings and loving care.

Alan will always be remembered as a precious gentleman with integrity, honesty, courage, quick-wit sense of humor and faith in God.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, Leland with Pastor Leif Kratzke Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9am – 11 am prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Leland Church Cemetery.