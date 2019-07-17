TOMAH - Alan James Sage Jr., stillborn son of Heather and Alan Sage, passed away July 10, 2019 at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Taryn, Ava, Alaina Abraham Sage, Emery Evans, and Falyn Taylor; grandparents, James and Geraldane Sage, and Brian and Jean Evans.
A Celebration in Alan’s memory will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Sage household, 425 Jackson Street, Mauston, WI, 53948, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com
