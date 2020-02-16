Alan Schaalma, 65, Randolph

RANDOLPH - Alan Schaalma, 65, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Alan was born on June 23, 1954, the son of John and Dorothy (Douma) Schaalma, in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1972 graduate of Randolph High School. On Nov. 5, 1983, he was united in marriage to Norine J. Westra at the First Reformed Church in Friesland.
Alan had been employed for 41 years with Kirsh Foundry. He enjoyed fixing things and being a handyman. Alan had a great love and passion for trains and model railroads. He found much enjoyment in his train collections and building the displays.
Alan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Norine of Randolph; his daughter, Bryanna (Scott) Phillips of Madison; his son, Maxx Schaalma of Randolph; and his mother, Dorothy Schaalma of Randolph. He is further survived by his siblings, Mary Ann Schaalma, Thelma Wiersma, Betty Soodsma, Jerry (Myra) Schaalma, and Cathy (Craig) Hanson; and his In-laws, Ann (Larry) Cupery, Wanda (Lee) Engel, Janine (Craig) Kastein, Kristine (Joe) Westra, and Mike De Jager; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine, companion, and buddy, Violet.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Schaalma, brothers-in-law: Wayne Wiersma and Frank Soodsma; and his sister-in-law, Emma De Jager; mother and father-in-law, Wilma and John Westra.
A Celebration of Alan’s Life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Keith Buist officiating. Friends and family are welcome to come just prior to the start of the service.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
