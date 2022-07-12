Jan. 1, 1946—July 7, 2022

PLATTEVILLE—Albert “Al” L. Gavinski, age 76, formerly of Portage, was reunited with the love of his life, Pat and daughter Kim on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living in Platteville.

Albert was born on January 1, 1946, in Portage, the son of Leo and Mary (Wagner) Gavinski. He married Pat Schehr on April 19, 1969 in Portage. Al was an avid fisherman, hunter and thoroughly enjoyed his years at Princeton Flea Market. He was employed as a custodian for the Portage Library, Portage Police Department and the Columbia County Courthouse for many years.

Al is survived by his son, Benjamin (Jessie) Gavinski of Potosi; three grandchildren: Jared, Brianna and Mason Gavinski of Potosi; siblings: Tony (Jerre) Gavinski, Paul (Jean) Gavinski, Patricia Curtis, Marti Davenport; brother-in-law, Rich Thompson; sister-in-law, Andrea Gavinski; other relatives and friends, including special friend Paula of Platteville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pat, his daughter, Kim; sisters, Cathi, Rose, Mary, Leona and Ann, brothers; Don and Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to the family.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Our House Assisted Living in Platteville for their excellent and compassionate care over the last five years and Agrace for their care and support throughout the last couple of months.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.