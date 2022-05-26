 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert "Albie" Elsen

May 18, 1941—Sept. 24, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Albie will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Devils Lake State Park, in The Gathering Place at Red Oak Shelter (South Shore). Festivities will include food, drink, live music, story telling and general merriment. Please join us!

