Albert "Albie" Elsen

Albert "Albie" Elsen

May 18, 1941—Sept. 24, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Albie will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Devils Lake State Park in The Gathering Place at Red Oak Shelter (South Shore).

Festivities will include food, drink, live music, story telling and general merriment. Please join us!

