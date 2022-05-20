Albert "Albie" Elsen

May 18, 1941—Sept. 24, 2021
A Celebration of Life for Albie will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Devils Lake State Park in The Gathering Place at Red Oak Shelter (South Shore).
Festivities will include food, drink, live music, story telling and general merriment. Please join us!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)