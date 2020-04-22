Albert O. “Jim” Thornburgh, 94, of Randolph

He was born to Albert E. Thornburgh and Phoebe (Jones) Thornburgh on June 26, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Great Depression necessitated a move to Oak Park, Ill. to live with his grandparents who were also housing his aunt’s family. He was particularly close to his cousin Owen Evans whose father called them Jim and Joe. Though Joe’s name did not stick, Jim’s did. The house was crowded and Jim was sent to Randolph to live with his Aunt Mabel Robert’s family. He started his education in the one room schoolhouse in South Randolph. Those early ties lasted his entire life. Jim graduated from Oak Park High School, and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He attended Rockhurst College where he received flight instruction. Jim served in air traffic control in the Philippines and was one of the first Americans to enter Japan at the end of WWII. After his discharge, Jim returned to Randolph, attended UW-Oshkosh, and renewed his friendship with Elaine Smith. They were married on June 7, 1947, in the First Congregational Church in Randolph. Elaine preceded him in death in 2016.