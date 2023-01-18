May 19, 1929—Jan. 13, 2023

BARABOO—Albert Roland “Al” Dippel, Jr., age 93, of Baraboo, WI, died at St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home of natural causes. This kind and gentle soul went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on May 19, 1929 in Baraboo, the only son of Dr. Albert R. Dippel, Sr. and Lydia Grace (Isenberg) Dippel.

Al was a loving son, brother, husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

A 1947 graduate of Baraboo High School, Al attended Dennison University and UW Stevens Point. He enlisted in the Army and served three years as a Cryptographer. He was an instructor and operator in Georgia and California and with the 1st Cavalry in Hokkaido, Japan.

Al married Nita Joan Sanders of Rockford, IL on June 24, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford. They were parents of four sons: Roger Bryan, Robert Roland, Richard John and Ross Albert.

Al received his BA degree from the UW Madison in 1955 and was a Staff Accountant with Ernst and Ernst in Chicago, IL. In 1958 he returned to Baraboo after accepting a position with the Public Accounting Firm of John A. Hoppe. He received his C.P.A. Certification in 1960, became a Partner in the firm in 1961 and was affiliated with Hoppe, Fishkin, Dippel and McNevin for over 35 years until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Wisconsin Institute of CPA’s and the American Institute of CPA’s.

Like his father, Al was a true believer in giving back to his community and was very active in Baraboo throughout his life. One of his favorite sayings was “Leave it better than you found it”. His commitment to Baraboo was a testament to that saying.

Al was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church, his strong faith was a constant throughout his life and was reflected in his commitment to his church.

Starting in 1979, Al served as a Director of the Baraboo Federal Savings & Loan, succeeding his father. He remained on the board for 19 years until the bank was purchased by Amcore Bank. He was a Director of the Magdeline Retirement Home from 1978 – serving as Vice President and as President for seven years. He served on the St. Clare Hospital Advisory Board from 1976–1981, was Chairman in 1981, and spent the next eight years on the Fundraising Committee. He also served on the Baraboo School Board from 1967 to 1974.

Al served as the Secretary of the Baraboo Economic Development Commission beginning in 1980 and enjoyed the challenge of helping bring new industries to Baraboo. Al was on the original board of the Committee for Transportation for the Elderly, (C.O.T.E.), serving as Treasurer. In the late 1980’s COTE became a city commission and he remained on the board for over 27 years. Al also served as the Treasurer for the Sauk County Chapter of the American Red Cross for many years.

Al was always a committed member of the Boys Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 1947. He served as a member of the troop committee for Troup 91 for many years. He was a proud member of Baraboo Lodge #24 of the F. & A. M. and the Zor Shrine of Madison. He was first raised as a Master Mason in 1952. He was a past member of the Shrine Funster Parade Group.

Al was a charter member of the Baraboo Jaycees from 1959 to 1964, where he served on the Board of Directors and was Treasurer. For many years, Al was active with the Baraboo Theatre Guild serving as a member of the Board of Directors, Treasurer, doing backstage work and lighting many shows. He was elected to the Al Ringling Theater Friends Board of Directors in October of 1997.

In 1998, Al was elected to the Sauk County Board of Supervisors where he served seven terms. As part of his Board duties, he served on the Human Services and Property and Insurance Committee and on the committee for the construction of the new jail.

He was a member of the Sauk County Historical Society, a longtime member of Kiwanis and Golden K and volunteer at the Circus World Museum. Over the years he enjoyed the camaraderie of the Friday Morning Conversation Group. During his retirement years he enjoyed building doll houses for his granddaughters, doing volunteer work and traveling the country with Nita in their motorhome.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Albert, Sr. in 1986, his mother, Lydia, in 1993, his brother-in-law Gil in 2014, sister Evelyn in 2023 and his loving wife and life partner of 62 years, Nita in 2014.

Al is survived by his sons and daughters-in-love: Roger (Lena), Baraboo, WI, Robert, Palmyra, WI, Richard (Karen), So. St. Paul, MN, and Ross (Christine), Sturgeon Bay, WI; six grand-daughters: Heather (Justin) Marlette, Baraboo, WI, Annalee (Hackie) West Borough, MA, Elizabeth Collins-Dippel (Sean), Minneapolis, MN, Allison Ryks (Jacob), Cottage Grove, MN, Rebecca, St. Paul, MN, Isabella, Sturgeon Bay, WI; and great-grandchildren: Miliani and Ezekiel Marlette of Baraboo, WI, Oliver, Isaac and Raelyn of West Borough, MA, Eli Collins-Dippel, Minneapolis, MN, Hattie and Wesley Ryks, Cottage Grove, MN; and two step-great-grandchildren, Randi Schwartz and Dalton Harvey.

A niece, Annette Lloyd, of Niagara On the Lake, Ontario, Canada; a very special “niece and nephew” Helen and David Wessel, Willmington, IL; the very dear and much loved members of his extended family, including Pat Reis, Camp Douglas, WI, and David and Linda Atkins, Prairie Du Sac, WI; a number of cousins, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash St., in Baraboo with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A Masonic Funeral Service will take place at approximately 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church.