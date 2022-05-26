July 29, 1933—Dec. 2, 2021
NECEDAH—Albert V. Kiwazek, Sr., age 88, of Necedah, WI passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.
A Celebration of Al’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Necedah, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30–10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program. Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)