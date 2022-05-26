 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert V. Kiwazek, Sr.

July 29, 1933—Dec. 2, 2021

NECEDAH—Albert V. Kiwazek, Sr., age 88, of Necedah, WI passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

A Celebration of Al’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Necedah, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30–10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program. Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

