Albert W. Sturm

Oct. 8, 1920—Feb. 13, 2020

BEAVER DAM—Albert William Sturm, age 99, passed away on February 13, 2020.

Albert was born on October 8, 1920, to John and Anna (Froelich) Sturm. He grew up in Beaver Dam with his brothers: Herbert, Norbert, Jerome; and sisters: Jane, Ruth, and Alice. Albert married Rosetta Roth in Beaver Dam on April 19, 1941. They continued to live in Beaver Dam where they raised two sons: Albert Jr. and Larry, until 1978 when they moved to Sunnyvale, CA to be closer to family.

Albert worked for Metal Fab Inc. of Beaver Dam for 27 years as a welder and machinist. Later in Sunnyvale, CA, he worked for six years as a machinist for Huntington Industries.

Albert’s hobby and passion was tinkering in his workshop, building scale model steam and gas engines. He built approximately 50 engines in his lifetime. Albert’s second hobby was riding his bicycle daily around the Sunnyvale neighborhood where he was a familiar sight and acquired many friends. Later in life he added electric power to a tricycle and continued his daily rides.

Albert was full of life and a man of deep faith. He was a warm, social man with a sense of humor and a friendly smile. He and Rosetta enjoyed many road trips to WA, CA, FL, and WI.

Albert is survived by his two sons: Albert Jr (Priscilla) Sturm of California and Larry (Geneil) Sturm of Florida; five grandchildren: Anne of California, Matthew of California, Michelle of Washington, Christopher of Washington, and Maddison of Florida; brother, Norbert (passed away in 2021); and further survived by other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Rosetta; his parents, John and Anna (Froelich) Sturm; siblings: Herbert, Jerome, Jane Feucht, Ruth Mueller, and Alice Gerbitz.

A memorial gathering for Albert will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.