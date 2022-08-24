Feb. 13, 1932—Aug. 21, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Alberta C. Ellis, 90, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on February 13, 1932, the daughter of Albert and Eva (Ruenger) Schmidt in Ripon, WI.

On May 16, 1958, she married Loren Ellis in Dubuque, IA. Together they were able to celebrate 60 years of marriage together. Alberta was a member of Ladies Aide and held several offices on the Ladies Guild.

Prior to her retirement, Alberta worked at Beaver Specialties. In her free time, Alberta enjoyed taking road trips with an occasional trip to the casino. She also enjoyed ceramics and sewing; and her handiwork was often gifted to her family.

Loren and Alberta retired in Lake Havasu City, AZ, for 13 years.

Alberta is survived by five children: Brian (Tonda) Ellis of MS, Scott (Bonnie) Ellis of Fond du Lac, Karla (Tony) Gentz of Fond du Lac, Lynne (Lisa) Ritchart of Watertown, and Charles (Ronda) Ellis of MI; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Phyllis) Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren; grandson, William Ellis; three brothers, Milton (Mary), Carlton (Pat), and Donald Schmidt; and four sisters, Myrtle, Muriel (Lorence) Schuster, Violet (Raymond) Schmidt, and Marilyn (Bill) Schmoldt.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 9:30 AM–11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Avenue, North Fond du Lac. Funeral service will follow the visitation at church at 11:00 AM. Cremation will follow the service with burial on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam, WI.

Memorials can be directed to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Fond du Lac and the SSM Hospice Home of Hope.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.