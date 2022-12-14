Alberta Lawson Gamble

Feb. 5, 1937—Dec. 4, 2022

SUMMERVILLE, SC—Alberta “Bert” Lawson Gamble, age 85, of Summerville went to join the Lord on December 4, 2022 after a long debilitating illness.

Bert is survived by her siblings: Francis Schmidt, Kenneth Schmidt, and Barbara Monfils; her daughter, Patricia L. Burr; and her son, Thomas R. Lawson; three grandchildren: Willam C. Burr, Amanda M. Weaver, and Caroline R. Burr; three great-grandchildren: Michael M. Burr, Rosaleigh E. Weaver, and Marleigh M. Burr.

She is predeceased in death by two husbands, Billy J. Lawson and Hammond R. Gamble.

She was born in Mauston, WI, on February 5, 1937, daughter of the late Selmer and Helen Schmidt. She graduated from Portage High School in 1955.

She married the late Billy J. Lawson in 1963 and the late Hammond R. Gamble in 1990. She was first and foremost a wife, mother and homemaker. The company of her grand and great-grandchildren brought her the utmost joy in her later years.

Her occupations included working as an Office Manager at the Redbank Club on the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, SC; a Payroll Clerk for Civil Service at the Defense Finance and Accounting Services in Charleston, SC, where she retired from in 2001.

Bert was an avid reader who would routinely complete several novels every month. She was a devoted Roman Catholic and member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church in Summerville, where she would frequently volunteer as a Lector.

Among her many qualities she was an extremely generous person, giving selflessly to those in need. She particularly enjoyed the Christmas Season to include Christmas Light shows and movies on the Hallmark Channel. The Game Show network was her favorite channel, where she spent many hours participating along with family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Simplicity Funeral Home on Peppermill Parkway in N. Charleston on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. She will be buried in Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens in Berkeley County, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.