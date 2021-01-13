Albrecht, Sheridan O.

CAMBRIA - Sheridan O. Albrecht, age 85, of Cambria, died Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria with the Rev. Roger Wahl officiating.
Sheridan was born on July 6, 1935, in the township of Springvale, the son of Erich H. and Meta H. (Schroeder) Albrecht. He was a 1953 graduate of Cambria High School. Sheridan began his career at the local canning factory in Cambria until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 26, 1958, and was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge on Aug. 12, 1960, Sheridan went back to work and retired from what is now known as Seneca Foods-East in Cambria. Sheridan was united in marriage to Carol Ruth Brossard on March 20, 1965, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fall River. Sheridan was a devoted member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambria, where he served many years on the church council, and as treasurer. In his free time, Sheridan enjoyed working in his garden and taking walks through the park. In his later years, he loved to sit and watch the Packers, the UW Badgers and all the birds that came to his yard.
Sheridan will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Carol of Cambria; his children, Janice (Jeff) Watson of Seattle, Wash., Lisa (Rich) Turpin of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Allen (Nicole) Albrecht of Randolph; his grandchildren, Alma and Maeve Watson, Isaac, Aiden and Ahren Albrecht; his brothers-in-law, Sidney Brossard, Rodney (Diane) Brossard and Dennis (Carol) Brossard; one sister-in-law, Linda (Gale) Vogel; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.
Sheridan was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret (Marv) Hergert; a brother, Walter; and sisters-in-law, Gayle (Terry) Zick and Nancy Brossard.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.
