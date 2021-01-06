Aldene, Betty L.

MOLINE, Ill. - Private funeral services for Betty L. Aldene, 90, of Moline, Ill., will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will be live streamed 10 a.m. Saturday at http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome.
Mrs. Aldene died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
Betty Ash was born March 20, 1930, in Moline, the daughter of Leland and Cora (Ricker) Ash. She married Arthur D. Aldene Nov. 25, 1950. He died Jan. 7, 2000. She retired from Von Maur, after many years of service. Betty was an active 78-year member of First Presbyterian Church, East Moline. She was an elder and a deacon as well as a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Bell Choir. She knitted hats for area school children.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathie Aldene, Moline, Janet Freeborn, Bettendorf, Iowa, and Susan Aldene, Arlington, Wis.; grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Kyle, and Randi Freeborn; and sister-in-law, Carol Ash, Alexis, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James and Don Ash.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or for Meals on Wheels.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
