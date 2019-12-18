You have free articles remaining.
Alex Wynstra, age 92, of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at The Village of Heather Hills where he received loving care from a dedicated staff. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Wynstra in 2015. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Cora Kwekel; great nephew, Joel Walma; nephew and niece, Dave and Ruth Bergsma; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Alex honorably served his country in the US Marines during World War II. He was a member of the Reformed Church of America and Common Ground Community Church. His funeral will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. at HERITAGE LIFE STORY FUNERAL HOME, 1833 Plainfield Ave., Neb., where friends may meet with his family from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m. Alex will also repose at the WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, Wis., on Monday, Dec. 23rd, where family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the graveside service at 12:15 at Forest Mound Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made at a charity of your choice. You can sign Al’s guest book and leave your own memory of him at his web page at www.heritagelifestory.com.
