Alex Wynstra, age 92, of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at The Village of Heather Hills where he received loving care from a dedicated staff. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Wynstra in 2015. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Cora Kwekel; great nephew, Joel Walma; nephew and niece, Dave and Ruth Bergsma; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Alex honorably served his country in the US Marines during World War II. He was a member of the Reformed Church of America and Common Ground Community Church. His funeral will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. at HERITAGE LIFE STORY FUNERAL HOME, 1833 Plainfield Ave., Neb., where friends may meet with his family from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m. Alex will also repose at the WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, Wis., on Monday, Dec. 23rd, where family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the graveside service at 12:15 at Forest Mound Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made at a charity of your choice. You can sign Al’s guest book and leave your own memory of him at his web page at www.heritagelifestory.com.