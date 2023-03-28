March 4, 1923—March 19, 2023

FOX LAKE—Alexander “Al” J. Mantes, age 100 of Fox Lake, died peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.

Al was born in Mayville on March 4, 1923, the son of James G. and Gertrude (Biel) Mantes. The family moved to Fox Lake where Al attended grade school and graduated from Fox Lake High School in the class of 1941. Al proudly served his country in both the European-Mediterranean and Asiatic-Pacific Theaters in World War II with the 433rd Army Engineers and in Korea with the 887th Field Artillery. Al was a Registered Professional Engineer and a Registered Land Grant Surveyor for the State of Wisconsin.

On June 6, 1953, Al married Arlene L. Klostermann at St. Mathias Church in Milwaukee. Al worked for 32 and a half years for the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works-Bureau of Engineers. He was a longtime member of the Association of Municipal Engineers, a past State Officer of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers-Wisconsin section, and a member of American Water Works Association, and other professional organizations. Al was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, a Boy Scout Leader for many years with Troop 156 of Holy Cross Parish in Milwaukee and is a proud grandfather of three Eagles Scouts.

Retiring from the City of Milwaukee in 1984, he and Arlene moved to Arkansas and after several years decided to return to Wisconsin, settling in Fox Lake. Al was a longtime member of VFW Post 1168 in Beaver Dam and the American Legion Post 521 in Fox Lake. Al was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake.

Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking friends out on his pontoon boat and spending time with his family.

Al is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene; sons, Jeffrey (LeeAnn) of Milwaukee and Todd (MaryJo) of Lake Camelot; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Nelson of St. Francis; four grandsons: Christopher Mantes, James (Alyssa) Mantes, Jonathan (Jennifer) Mantes, and David (fiancée, Lydia Frias) Mantes; seven precious great-grandchildren: Kaden, Hank, twins, Jack and Charlotte, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Emily, with one on the way in July. He is further survived by his sister, Margarita Wisniewski of Milwaukee, as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gertrude Mantes; brother, Robert; three sisters, Vivian Egide, Mary Jean Krukar, and Marjorie Allely.

A memorial gathering for Al will take place on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Annunciation Catholic Church, 305 Green St., Fox Lake from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Radetski as Celebrant.

If desired, memorials in Al’s name may be directed to the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Charleston House Memory Care as well as Generations Hospice for their tender comfort and care that was given to Al.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.