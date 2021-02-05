Alexander, Marjorie Hurd

Margie was born to the late Henry Alexander and Florence (Fredrick) Alexander on Oct. 10, 1938. She was the fifth of eight children. The family lived on a farm outside of Baraboo, Wis. Margie’s formal education began at Far View School in a rural, one-room schoolhouse where her mother had once taught. After graduating eighth grade, Margie attended Baraboo High School, graduating in the class of 1956. During her high school years, she developed a number of lifelong friendships, including her dear friends, the “YaYa Sisters.” After high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. A change in career paths led her to the late 1950s glamorous life of a stewardess for United Airlines. Margie enjoyed several years as a flight attendant where she met a number of celebrities and professional athletes on her flights. Marriage and the start of a family “clipped” her wings, as was airline policy in the 1960s. She continued her stewardess connections over the next decade by being very active in and, at one point, president of the United Airlines Clipped Wings non-profit group.