Alexander, Marjorie Hurd

DENVER—Marjorie Hurd Alexander, 82, of Denver, peacefully passed away Jan. 21, 2021, of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer at the Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Margie was born to the late Henry Alexander and Florence (Fredrick) Alexander on Oct. 10, 1938. She was the fifth of eight children. The family lived on a farm outside of Baraboo, Wis. Margie’s formal education began at Far View School in a rural, one-room schoolhouse where her mother had once taught. After graduating eighth grade, Margie attended Baraboo High School, graduating in the class of 1956. During her high school years, she developed a number of lifelong friendships, including her dear friends, the “YaYa Sisters.” After high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. A change in career paths led her to the late 1950s glamorous life of a stewardess for United Airlines. Margie enjoyed several years as a flight attendant where she met a number of celebrities and professional athletes on her flights. Marriage and the start of a family “clipped” her wings, as was airline policy in the 1960s. She continued her stewardess connections over the next decade by being very active in and, at one point, president of the United Airlines Clipped Wings non-profit group.
Margie became a divorced, single mother of three daughters in the 1970s. She worked for a builder and Denver Living Magazine before starting her own business. She was ahead of her time as a woman business entrepreneur. She created NPR (Never Pay Retail), a successful private women’s sample clothing store, which she sold in 2002.
For 33 years, Margie lived in a townhouse community, which she and fellow residents nicknamed “The Dorm” because of the social lifestyle. Her love of people, intelligence, and wonderful sense of humor endeared her not only to her neighbors, but to family, friends, co-workers, and even her hospice workers in the end. She was larger than life and lots of fun.
A deep faith was a crucial part of Margie’s identity. She was a caring and generous individual, serving her Lord by serving others. She enjoyed her annual tradition of putting together gift bags and donating to single mothers on Mother’s Day. She regularly donated clothing from her store, and she volunteered at her church pantry and for many fundraisers. She had been an active member at Cherry Hills Community Church for many years. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Colorado Community Church.
Margie loved nature, especially flowers and birds; trips to Wisconsin in autumn; a glass or two of wine; playing UNO; decorating; the Fourth of July; and spending time with friends and family, especially her three grandsons.
She is survived by her three daughters, Andrea Schlagel of Parker, Colo., Stephanie Mathiews, and Amy Alexander and husband, Enrique Castrellon, all of Superior, Colo.; her three cherished grandsons, Adam Mathiews, Griffin Mathiews and Spencer Schlagel; siblings, Audrey (Dick) Skinner, Linda Alexander, Robert (Liz) Alexander, and Diane (David) Pietenpol; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Jerrold D. Hurd; sisters, Lorraine Chojnacki, Helen Ewing, and Joyce Braun; brothers-in-law, George Ewing and Al Chojnacki; and her nephew, Scott Skinner.
A private funeral will be held on March 5. Interment will be made in Fairmont Cemetery in Denver, Colo.
