Alfonso "Al" F. Cantafio

Al was made in Italy and born in Chicago on April 1, 1929 the son of Anthony and Constance (Pia) Cantafio. He was a 1947 graduate from Waller High School in Chicago. On Sept. 26, 1948, Al was united in marriage to Florence Zimmer at St. Vincents Catholic Church. Al worked as a lithographer for a local printing company. In 1953, Al was drafted in to the US Army. Following boot camp, he was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC, there Florence and his two sons joined him. Al and his family moved back to Chicago after his honorable discharge in 1956. He returned to his place of employment and worked in the business until his retirement. Al and Florence loved traveling with friends and vacationing on the shores of Fox Lake over the years that in his retirement, decided to make Fox Lake their home. Florence preceded him in death in 1990. Al then found love again and was united in marriage to Ellie Olson in 1993. Al loved to fish on Fox Lake and also at the local watering holes throughout the community. He also enjoyed being an active family man, golfing in the summer and bowling in the winter months. Al was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church and Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521, both in Fox Lake, WI.