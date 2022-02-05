FOX LAKE - Alfonso "Al" F. Cantafio, age 92 of Fox Lake, died peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022 at the Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL.
Al was made in Italy and born in Chicago on April 1, 1929 the son of Anthony and Constance (Pia) Cantafio. He was a 1947 graduate from Waller High School in Chicago. On Sept. 26, 1948, Al was united in marriage to Florence Zimmer at St. Vincents Catholic Church. Al worked as a lithographer for a local printing company. In 1953, Al was drafted in to the US Army. Following boot camp, he was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC, there Florence and his two sons joined him. Al and his family moved back to Chicago after his honorable discharge in 1956. He returned to his place of employment and worked in the business until his retirement. Al and Florence loved traveling with friends and vacationing on the shores of Fox Lake over the years that in his retirement, decided to make Fox Lake their home. Florence preceded him in death in 1990. Al then found love again and was united in marriage to Ellie Olson in 1993. Al loved to fish on Fox Lake and also at the local watering holes throughout the community. He also enjoyed being an active family man, golfing in the summer and bowling in the winter months. Al was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church and Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521, both in Fox Lake, WI.
Al will be sadly missed and mourned by his children, Jerry Cantafio (Kathy Holland) of Antioch, IL, Linda (Jim) Meagher of Fox Lake, WI and Allison (Steve) Scala of Mt. Prospect, IL; his grandchildren, Carianne (Antonio) Clark of Chicago, Jamie (Dave) Morris of Verona, WI, Kevin (Mel) Meagher and Mark (Nicki) Meagher both of Fox Lake, WI, Gianna (Colin Olson), Alyssa, Lia Scala all of Mt. Prospect, IL; his great grandchildren: Connor Cantafio, Aubree and Colton Clark, Eleanor Morris, Kevin Meagher Jr., Connor Schneider, Savannah and Mackenzie Meagher; his step-children: Joe (Karen) Olson and Matt (Michelle) Olson; his step-grandchildren: Evan, Colin, Samantha, Skyler, Nick, Maddie and Dream; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, a son Tom; two grandsons; Bryan and Michael, a step-son Sean Olson and two brothers: Frank and Joe (Rosie) Cantafio.
A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake, WI with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park with military rites. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 4 to 7 pm at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake and also at the church from 10 am until 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 521 or Badger Honor Flight in Alfonso Cantafio's name.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake, WI is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
