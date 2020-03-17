Alfred Olson, 91, Juneau

JUNEAU - Alfred “Al” O. Olson, age 91, of Juneau, Wis., formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church, in Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Craig Wolgram officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Al was born on July 16, 1928, the son of Issac and Anna (Anderson) Olson. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served for four years. He was employed with Wisconsin Power and Light for over 40 years. Al enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement, he and Jeanette traveled all around the world. They spent their winters in Arizona.

Al is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Jeanette; brothers, Bernie (Sharon) Olson of Wisconsin Dells and Ken (Dolores) Olson of Portage, Wis.; sister, Jean (Dick) Padley of Lodi, Wis.; as well as,, his nieces, nephews and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry, Hubert, and Raymond; and sisters, Lorraine and Mildred.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com."608-253-7884