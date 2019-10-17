Alia Rae Wojahn Hutchison, 22, and her daughter, Aria Ellen, 9 months, were taken from this world suddenly Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Texas.
Alia was born July 23, 1997, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Kyle Hutchison and Candace Wojahn. Alia attended Waupun schools, and graduated from Waupun High School in 2015. Following graduation, she was employed by Culvers and Piggly Wiggly in Waupun, and Goodwill and Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam. Alia was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.
Alia is survived by her father, Kyle (Tiffany) Hutchison; sisters, Alyssa Hutchison (fiance´, Joe Eckl), Jorden Wojahn, and Cassandra (Jordan) Wierenga; a brother, Austin Taylor; grandparents, Kevin and Darlene Hutchison, Keith (Carla) Wojahn, and Cynthia Wojahn (special friend, Dave Buss); uncle, Benjamin Wojahn; aunts, Tara (Ryan) Bobholz, Lindsey (Scott) Sokel, and Tabitha (Tim) Bossenbroek; great-grandparents, Marilyn Wojahn, Vernon and Marlene Elsinger, and Ken and Ginny Leitner; cousins, and several great aunts and uncles.
Alia was preceded in death by her daughter, Aria Ellen; mother, Candace Ellen Wojahn, grandmother, Mary Straight; great-grandfather, Carl Wojahn; and great-uncle, Thomas Elsinger.
You have free articles remaining.
On Jan. 7, 2019, Aria Ellen was brought into Alia’s life as her beautiful daughter. She was nurtured and loved by Alia for nine precious months.
Funeral services for Alia Rae Wojahn Hutchison and her daughter, Aria Ellen will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)