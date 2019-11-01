MAYVILLE - Alice E. Pieper, age 100, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.
Alice was born the daughter of Robert and Martha (Seering) Boeck on Feb. 27, 1919. She was united in marriage to Clarence Pieper on Nov. 11, 1939. Throughout her life, Alice worked various jobs around Mayville, such as, the Canning Factory, Mayville Shoe Factory, and Mayville Metal. Alice was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville and served her church on the Altar Guild and also in the Dorcus Society where she served as treasurer. In her spare time, Alice loved to fish on Big Sand Lake in Phelps and always seemed to be successful. She also enjoyed playing cards and gaming trips. Alice, along with her husband, Clarence, liked to travel after retirement. Alice also cherished her family and especially her grandchildren and their families.
Alice is survived by her children, Eileen (Orville) Schulz of Allenton, James (Tamara) Pieper of Mayville, David (Sue) Pieper of Horicon. Her son-in-law, Richard ‘Dick’ Ebert of West Allis. Her eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; daughter, Diane; son, Richard in infancy; and her siblings, Anita (Louis) Figge, Leona (George) Rosenau, Laura Boeck, Elmer (Laura) Boeck, Marvin (Marian) Boeck, Lorraine (Al) Starr, and Betty (Bernard) Stippich.
Funeral Services for Alice will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Don Weiss officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. at church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Hope Senior Living in Lomira.
Special thanks to the staff of Hope Senior Living in Lomira for their care and support shown to Alice and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
