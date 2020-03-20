Alice Evelyn Sickels, 99, Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE - Alice Evelyn Sickels, age 99, of Sun Prairie, died on Friday March 20, 2020. Alice was born on June 18, 1920, in the Town of Bristol, to Herman and Margaret (Conrad) Weisensel. She married Marlin Sickels on Aug. 22, 1942, at Sacred Hearts Cathlolic Church in Sun Prairie.
Alice was an extremely compassionate mother, who raised eight children. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends and the many camping trips.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Rice of Columbus, Robert (Mary Lou) of Sun Prairie, Nancy (LeRoy) Riedweg of Deforest, Peggy (Virgil) Peters of West Bend, James (Myrna) of Beaver Dam, and Beverly of Rio; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlin; two sons, Don and Eugene; granddaughter, Cindy Riedweg; grandson, Joel Sickels; and daughter-in-law, Pam Sickels.
A private family service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
