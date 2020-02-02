Alice Hook, 92, Baraboo

BARABOO - Alice Hook, age 92 of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Alice, daughter of Christopher and Ester Yoss was born Dec. 7, 1927. She attended Baraboo High School, Class of 1945. On Oct. 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Wayne Hook. She was employed by AT&T for 30 years and retired as a manager. In her free time, Alice enjoyed sewing and cooking. Alice will be remembered for being a very kind and caring person that was always willing to help others.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wayne; son, Tom; one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clarence; and her sister, Shirley.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
