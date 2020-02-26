Alice Irene Buschkopf (nee Lund), age 93, of Juneau

Alice Irene Buschkopf (nee Lund) passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Irene was born on July 24, 1926, the daughter of Theodore and Clara (Froiland) Lund in Verona, Wis. She was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Wis. She graduated from Viroqua High School and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She married to Robert J. Buschkopf in Viroqua on Oct. 29, 1949. She worked at the Dodge County Highway Department for many years.

Irene was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau and was active in the church’s Ladies Aid. She was a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary and Juneau Senior Citizens. She was also a longtime volunteer at Clearview Nursing Home and Bethesda Thrift Store in Watertown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene is survived by her children, Robert (Cindy) of Milwaukee, David (Cheryl) of Watertown, and James (Marie) of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Esther (Gaylord) Dolphin of Onalaska; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Linus Mock of Waupun; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Theodore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Orrin Blekeberg, Lorraine and Alton Loomanis, and brother-in-law and sister in-law, Ronald and Vickie Buschkopf.