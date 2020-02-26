Alice Irene Buschkopf (nee Lund), age 93, of Juneau

Alice Irene Buschkopf (nee Lund) passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Irene was born on July 24, 1926, the daughter of Theodore and Clara (Froiland) Lund in Verona, Wis. She was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Wis. She graduated from Viroqua High School and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She married to Robert J. Buschkopf in Viroqua on Oct. 29, 1949. She worked at the Dodge County Highway Department for many years.
Irene was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau and was active in the church’s Ladies Aid. She was a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary and Juneau Senior Citizens. She was also a longtime volunteer at Clearview Nursing Home and Bethesda Thrift Store in Watertown.
Irene is survived by her children, Robert (Cindy) of Milwaukee, David (Cheryl) of Watertown, and James (Marie) of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Esther (Gaylord) Dolphin of Onalaska; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Linus Mock of Waupun; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Theodore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Orrin Blekeberg, Lorraine and Alton Loomanis, and brother-in-law and sister in-law, Ronald and Vickie Buschkopf.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 S. Main St., Juneau, Wis. from 10:00 a.m. - Noon with a Funeral Service to follow at Noon. Rev. David Brandt will be officiating. Interment to follow at Juneau City Cemetery.
The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME, Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be place on our website www.berndt-ledesma.com.
