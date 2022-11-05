Sept. 2, 1942—Oct. 22, 2022

PORTAGE—Alice Jean Seiler, age 80, of Portage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 2, 1942, in the Town of Baraboo, WI. Her parents were Harry W. and Ruth Madland Schultz. She had a wonderful childhood with her parents, siblings, and good friends. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1960. In 1962 she graduated from Sauk County Teachers College and in 1964 from UW Platteville. Her first year of teaching was at Marquette School in Madison, teaching fifth grade.

On July 3, 1965, Alice Schultz and Donald Seiler were married in Baraboo, WI. She then moved to Portage. From 1965-1967 she taught at Cottage School in the first ward. In 1977–2001, she taught Title I Reading at various schools in the Portage District. Many of her teaching years were spent at Caledonia School. In 2001 she retired from teaching.

Donald and Alice spent many happy years of retirement traveling to see their son and family in Normal, IL and their daughter and family in Australia. They also took many trips in Wisconsin and other states, as well as Canada. Alice and Don loved family history and getting together with both extended family as well as close family. Some of her favorite times was playing with her grandchildren, and she felt so blessed to be their grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Benjamin in 1981, brothers Ralph, Arthur, and Harry P. Schultz, a sister Emma (Dolly) Bartholmew, and a niece, Linda Bartholmew Vestal; also, brothers-in-law Kevin Johnston and Clyde Bartholmew; mother-in-law Helen Seiler, father-in-law Arthur Seiler, a sister-in-law Dorothy Mae Seiler, and brother-in-law Larry Barnes.

She is survived by her husband; one son, Steve (Wendy) Seiler of Normal, IL; one daughter, Sandra Seiler of New Castle, Australia; seven grandchildren: Mark, Seth, Elise, and Cpl. Luke Seiler, Emma and Hannah Butcher, and Lilly Edden; sisters: Ruth (Donald) Topham, and Sharon Johnston; sister-in-law, Doris Schultz, sister-in-law, Marlene Seiler Barnes; brothers-in-law: Robert (Phyllis) Seiler, Fred (Sue) Seiler; nieces and nephews, other dear relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, November 7, 2022, from 10:00-12:00 at Grace Bible Church, 2939 County Rd. CX, Portage, WI. Funeral service will be at 12:00 at Grace Bible Church. A lunch will be provided immediately following the service before burial at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, State Highway 127, Lewiston, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff at Moments Hospice and all those who came to take care of Alice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials given will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.