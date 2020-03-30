Alice Jo Rhinehart, 82, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG -Alice Jo Rhinehart, age 82 of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Casa De Oakes in Reedsburg, Wis. She was born in Baraboo, Wis. on March 4, 1938, to parents Virgil and Melba (McConnell) Rhinehart.

Alice adored baking, embroidery, and her family. She was a longtime member at Reedsburg United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Melba; sister, Charlotte Phelps; brothers, Robert Rhinehart (infant), Keith Rhinehart, and Tom Rhinehart; sister-in-law, Sandy Rhinehart; nephews, David Foley, Joshua Rhinehart, Brian Rhinehart, and David Rhinehart; and nieces, Theresa and Lisa Rhinehart.

Alice is survived by brother, John (Nancy) Rhinehart; sisters, Kay (Floyd) Herriot and Lora (Jack) Harrison; brother-in-law, Robert Phelps; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Rhinehart; as well as many nieces; nephews; and friends.

The family would like to thank Becky Knull and the very caring staff at Casa De Oakes for enriching Alice’s life for the last 14 years.

A private graveside service is being held due to health concerns. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Psalm 91 11-12 “For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.”