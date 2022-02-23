COLUMBUS—Alice L. Richards. 89 of Columbus, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at the River in Portage. She was born April 4, 1932 in Madison, the daughter of Perry and Hazel Goold.

Alice attended grade school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1950. She was a homemaker most of her life and also worked at Subway for many years. She was united in marriage to Claude Richards March 21, 2010 at the Seventh Day Advantest Church in Columbus. Alice loved making baby blankets for her grandchildren and also had a passion for reading, bowling, and was active in a gun club when she was younger.

Survivors include her husband Claude; daughters: Pat (Gloyd) McKay, Colleen Schroeder, Melanie (Gary) Dynes, Candy (Bob) Heyroth, Lisa (Tim) Jansen, Gidget (Darin) Bavery, Tina (Bruce) Weber, Lori (Brian) Corser; sons: Kevin (Nan) Weisensel and Clayton (Teresa) Weisensel; step children: Jason Richards and Carol Fuller; daughter-in-law Peggy Weisensel; 37 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and half brother Karri Goold. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Joseph A. “Bud” Weisensel, Jr., son Joseph A. “Al” Weisensel, grandson Joseph A. “Joey” Weisensel, and son-in-law Bill Schroeder.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 21 at Grasse Funeral in Rio with Rev. Steve Aust officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.