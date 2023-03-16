July 5, 1929—March 10, 2023

ELROY—Alice M. Brooks, age 93 years, of rural Elroy, WI, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI.

She was born on July 5, 1929, the daughter of Morris and Marie (Preuss) Cleven in Kendall, WI. Alice graduated from the Kendall High School and later attended Business College in Madison.

Alice was united in marriage to Robert Brooks on August 30, 1947 in Kendall. They lived in the Elroy area for many years and Robert preceded her in death on October 27, 2020.

Robert and Alice were charter members of the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, where she also taught Sunday School, participated in Ladies Circle, Bible Study and often was doing volunteer work there. Faith was very important in their lives.

Alice also worked at different office and secretarial jobs within the area. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. Robert and Alice also enjoyed going to polka dances for many years.

Survivors include her daughters: Kathy (Fred) Baewer, Lori Brooks and Amy (Dan) Thorson. She was the loving grandmother of: Julie (Jordan), Scott, Emily and Katie (Craig); and great-grandmother of: Layla, Theodore and Francis. Further survived by brothers: Donald Cleven and Duane (Kay) Cleven; sister-in-law, Beverly Kennedy; special nephew and niece, Jim and Jeanne; along with several other nieces and nephews; special friend, Tracie Thompson and faithful companions: Oliver and Charles.

In addition to her husband, Robert; she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brad; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, with Kris Stauffacher officiating. Burial was in the Fowler Prairie Cemetery in Elroy. Visitation was at the Church on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.