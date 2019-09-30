BEAVER DAM—Alice M. Fiedler, age 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Alice was born the daughter of Elmer, Sr. and Mildred (Madsen) Kraus on May 24, 1940, in Whitewater, Wis. She loved crocheting and enjoyed crocheting at the Senior Center with a group of others, knitting was also a hobby of Alice’s. She was born and raised on the family farm so, Alice enjoyed nature, whether it was camping, gardening or canning her garden’s produce.
She will be missed by her six children, Marcia (Todd Nehring) Fiedler, Robert, Jr. (Christie) Fiedler, LaDana (John) Grebel, Michael Fiedler, Dean Fiedler and Cheryl (Scott) Fiedler; her sisters and brothers, Nancy Kreklow, Elmer “Butch” Jr. (Cyndi) Kraus, Michael Kraus and Diane (Tim) Murphy; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and close friend, Sammy. Alice is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild and one step-grandchild.
Following Alice’s wishes, no formal funeral service will take place, a memorial get together will be planned for Family at a later date.
The family would like to thank Waupun Memorial Hospital and St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for their care.
