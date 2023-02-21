Oct. 17, 1930—Feb. 18, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Alice M. Imme, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Eagle’s Wings in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

A visitation for Alice will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, WI.

Alice Marie was born on October 17, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Kurkowski) Klapper in Berlin, WI. On December 15, 1948, she was united in marriage with Warren Imme at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, WI.

Alice had been employed as a grocery clerk for 27 years at Shop-Rite and two-and-a-ahlf years at Pick n Save. She was a faithful member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. She was a 15 year member of the Fox Lake Country Club. Alice had been an avid bowler and participated in league bowling for over 60 years. She enjoyed going on casino bus trips with Kim’s Tours and considered many of the regular bus travelers her second family. Alice was very social and enjoyed visiting with everyone. She especially loved to spend time with her family and going out to eat.

Alice will be deeply missed by her sons: Dick (Julie Peters) Imme of Sheboygan and Jim (Lynn) Imme of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren: Nicole (Chad) Nickolai, Jay Imme and Kari (Scott) Butzman; great-grandchildren: Liam and Reagan Butzman, and Jamison, Dane, Natalie and Aliya Nickolai; and her brother, Robert Klapper of Montello. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Warren in 2001; her daughter-in-law, Lou Ann Imme; her brother, Duane Klapper; and her sister, Joyce Hagen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice’s name may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

