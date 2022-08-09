Sept. 9, 1924—July 30, 2022

OSHKOSH—Alice Mae Lightner passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Saturday, July 30, 2022 in her assisted living home at Evergreen Manor in Oshkosh. Alice lived a full and amazing life throughout her 97 years, and was still as spunky and endearing as ever. Alice’s spirit and presence will always remain with those who knew her.

Alice was born in Wyocena, Wisconsin on September 9, 1924. Alice graduated from Cambria High School in 1942, and married the love of her life, Ted Lightner, in 1945. Alice had her only son, Frank, in 1946 and also raised her grandson, Fred, from the time he was two years old. Alice often remarked how much she enjoyed taking care of “her boys,” and her love for them was immeasurable.

Alice lived an extraordinary life, and was proud of her humble roots and connections to her parents and siblings while growing up. Alice grew up and was deeply impacted by the Great Depression, World War II, and the other events which shaped the world at the time. Upon marrying Ted in 1945, Alice traveled the world in her role as the wife of a career serviceman (Army). Alice, Ted and Frank lived in several locations throughout the United States as well as living for 3 years abroad in Karlsruhe, Germany. Upon Ted’s retirement from the Army, Alice and Ted lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii for 13 years. In 1975, Alice and Ted returned to their roots in central Wisconsin, buying a “little ranch house on the southside of the hill” in Pardeeville, Wisconsin. Alice would call this her home for 44 years, a wide contrast from the constant relocations and world travels she had in her younger years. Alice, Ted, Frank, and Fred all lived together in until 1980—Alice would refer to these as the happiest years of her life.

Following Ted’s passing in 1980, Ma lived the rest of her life as a fiercely independent and admirable single woman who gave of herself to all of those around her. A devoted Christian, Alice gave all of her time and energy in the service of others—whether it was her family, friends or the community at large. Alice belonged to countless service organizations, community resources, and social clubs. Alice was particularly proud of her service to Eastern Star, Auxiliary, Rainbow Girls in Hawaii, several military organizations and clubs, and most of all, her home church—the United Methodist Church in Pardeeville. Alice spent her life in the service of others, and made a difference in the lives of everyone whom she connected with.

Alice always made the most out of life and found happiness and joy, even through the many difficulties and challenges she faced. Alice persevered through a lifetime of heartbreak and loss, yet still gave of herself and felt gratitude about her life. Alice’s strength of character, independence and resilience were remarkable and a source of inspiration for those who knew her. Alice’s outspokenness and honesty, along with her kind nature, made her a unique personality who was beloved by those who knew her. Alice could make friends with anyone, and people were drawn to her spunky nature and outgoing personality throughout her 97 years.

Alice was an amazing caretaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, playing games (especially cribbage), swimming at Indian Trails Campground with her friends, and cheering for her favorite sports teams. Alice loved watching sports, and her favorite team was the Milwaukee Brewers. A dedicated and passionate fan, Alice loved her Brewers—whether it was summer nights when she was younger listening to Bob Uecker call the game on the radio, or tuning in to watch them every day during the summer in her later years, Ma’s devotion to the Brewers was exceptional.

Alice spent the last four years of her life living at Evergreen Manor in Oshkosh so she could be close to Fred and her great-grandchildren, Christopher and Samantha. While Alice’s physical health was not what it used to be, her sharp memory and lively spirit made her a favorite of many of the staff at Evergreen. Alice wrote in her journal several times per day to remember the many events and joys of her day, and she enjoyed sharing her entries with family and friends during visits with her. Alice will be dearly missed.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents: Gilbert D. Jones and Marion R. Jones (Rohrbeck); and brothers: Dave, Maurice, Don and Jack Jones; husband, Ted W Lightner; son, Frank W Lightner; daughter, Judy Boetzel; and countless extended family, friends and loved ones.

Alice is survived by sister, Gwen (Eugene) Hermann of Sun City, AZ; grandson, Fred Lightner (special friend Stefanie Gabriel) of Oshkosh; daughter-in-law, Marsha (Don) Froelich of Friesland; grandchildren: Tracy Moore of Friesland, Jeff Buchda of Beaver Dam and Karen White of Wabeno, WI; great-grandchildren: Christopher Lightner of San Diego, CA, Samantha Lightner of Oshkosh, Liana and Jacob Moore both of Friesland; many nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many dear friends.

Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church, 101 Wisconsin St, Pardeeville, WI 53954 in memory of Alice Lightner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria with Pastor Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the time of services. www.kratzfh.com.