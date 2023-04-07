March 2, 1942—March 25, 2023

Alice (Mazemke) Beimborn, age 81, passed away on March 25, 2023 with her children at her side.

Alice was an incredibly loved wife, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. She never met a stranger, had the most genuine and joyous laugh, and truly lived her life selflessly with love, laughter, and fun.

Alice was born on March 2, 1942 to Henry and Ella Mazemke (nee Yaeger) in the Town of Larabee, WI at her grandparents’ farm. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, WI.

Alice attended the one room schoolhouse at St. Martin through eighth grade and then graduated from Shawano High School in 1961.

Alice moved to Port Washington in 1966 to live with her sister and brother-in-law. In January 1967, Alice went to go pick up a pizza at a local establishment and came home with Bill Beimborn. The next night, Bill returned in a suit and tie to begin their lifelong courtship.

Alice and Bill were married on April 27, 1968. Together, they built a beautiful family. They made their home in Bill’s hometown of Newburg, WI.

Alice proudly worked as a homemaker until all of her children were in school. She then worked at B.C. Ziegler & Company, and later at Lasata Senior Living Campus until her retirement in 2006.

Alice spent her retirement years supporting and cheering on her six grandchildren in all of their activities, sporting events and endeavors. She truly was their biggest fan! She also enjoyed many traveling adventures with her sister Emily.

She will be forever missed by her children: Lisa (John) Panzer of Beaver Dam, WI, William R. Beimborn (Susie) of Hiles, WI and Rebecca (Robert) Cleary of Addison, WI; beloved grandchildren: Allison, Katherine, Robert, Joseph, Emily and Isabella. She is further survived by her sister, Emily Werbelow; her sisters-in-law: Patricia Mazemke, Elaine Zimdars, and Judi McKeel; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends.

Alice taught her her family much throughout her life. Most importantly, to love God, surround themselves with those who love them, never say no to an adventure, take lots of pictures to support their memories, and be proud of who they are.

She was met in heaven by her husband, Bill, her son, Thomas, her parents, her brothers: Ray and Alvie; and many other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 623 Congress Street, Newburg, WI 53060. Visitation will be at church on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A light luncheon will follow the service.

To honor Alice, please always remember to love one another, be each other’s biggest fans, dance and laugh more than you think you should, and always take the picture!

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations for a memorial bench in Alice’s honor.