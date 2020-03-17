Alice O'Keefe, 80, Briggsville / Portville

BRIGGSVILLE / PORTAGE—Alice Mary O’Keefe, age 80, of Portage, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tivoli, in Portage.
Alice was born on May 1, 1939, in Portage, the daughter of James P. and Margaret (Lynch) O’Keefe. After high school she worked for Dairyland Poultry and had also worked at Rennebohm’s Walgreens in Madison. In later years she worked at Covance in Madison. Alice was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage.
She is survived by her brother, James T. O’Keefe, of Portage; her sister, Kathleen O’Keefe, of Portage, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert, in infancy.
Due to current health conditions, the Mass of Christian Burial and visitations have been cancelled. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage.
The family would like to thank the staff of Tivoli and Agrace Hospice Care for taking such good care of Alice.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
