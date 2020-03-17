Alice O'Keefe, 80, Portage

BRIGGSVILLE / PORTAGE - Alice Mary O’Keefe, age 80, of Portage, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tivoli, in Portage.

Alice was born on May 1, 1939, in Portage, the daughter of James P. and Margaret (Lynch) O’Keefe. After high school, she worked for Dairyland Poultry and had also worked at Rennebohm’s Walgreens in Madison. In later years,, she worked at Covance in Madison. Alice was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage.

She is survived by her brother, James T. O’Keefe, of Portage; her sister, Kathleen O’Keefe, of Portage; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert, in infancy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Briggsville. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, where a Scripture Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Portage.