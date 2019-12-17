Alice Ott, 97, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Alice Louise Kaufmann, Laustrup, Ott, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Alice chose not to have a funeral, so family and friends are asked to remember her with loving thoughts as she touched your lives. She spent the last several years at the Wisconsin Dells Health Care Center where she was lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff and all the friends she made there.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Troy, New York, the daughter of Frederick and Idell (Hayner) Kaufmann. She graduated from Troy High School, class of 1940. She attended the Mildred Elley Business School, graduated class of 1941. She was a volunteer at the Hemet Public Library for 25 years. She worked as a Braille Transcriber, for A.A.U.W Braille Secton, in North Long Beach, CA. She was an active member of United Methodist Church, Bethel Lutheran Church, and Hemet United Methodist Church, all of North Long Beach, California. Alice worked at Cluett, Peabody, Troy, N.Y. as Secretary.