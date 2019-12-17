Alice Ott, 97, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Alice Louise Kaufmann, Laustrup, Ott, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.
Alice chose not to have a funeral, so family and friends are asked to remember her with loving thoughts as she touched your lives. She spent the last several years at the Wisconsin Dells Health Care Center where she was lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff and all the friends she made there.
Alice was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Troy, New York, the daughter of Frederick and Idell (Hayner) Kaufmann. She graduated from Troy High School, class of 1940. She attended the Mildred Elley Business School, graduated class of 1941. She was a volunteer at the Hemet Public Library for 25 years. She worked as a Braille Transcriber, for A.A.U.W Braille Secton, in North Long Beach, CA. She was an active member of United Methodist Church, Bethel Lutheran Church, and Hemet United Methodist Church, all of North Long Beach, California. Alice worked at Cluett, Peabody, Troy, N.Y. as Secretary.
She is survived by sons, Karl (Carole) Laustrup of Wisconsin Dells and Thomas (Kathi) Ott of Tigard, Oregon; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, John Lee Laustrup; 2nd husband, Walter M. Ott; and a grandson, Joseph P. Estebo.
“We truly lost a Godly woman who was a great prayer warrior. She always prayed for each of us and especially her grands and great-grands."
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to:
