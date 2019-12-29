Alice Schmitz, 86, Asheville, N.C.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Alice Denise Schmitz, age 86, died peacefully Dec. 14, 2019, in Asheville, N.C.. She was preceded in death by husband Paul; parents William and Denise; and brother Bob, his wife Ruth, and their daughter Barbie. She is survived by brother Bill and his wife Erma; sons Tom, Ken, and Jeff and their families, including grandchildren Pawnee, McKinley, and Lincoln, and great-grandson Bryson; and nephews Bob and David and their families.

Alice and Paul were married in 1958 in Elmhurst, Ill., less than a year after they met at school as new teachers. They raised three fine boys near Briggsville, Wis., in a community of neighbors and friends who will always be an important part of the Schmitz family. Alice taught English at Portage Junior High from 1975 to 1987. Paul and Alice moved to Asheville in 1989, where they found a second circle of good friends. They were faithful and active church members in both hometowns.

A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Your thoughts, prayers, and remembrances from afar will be the greatest gift for us, her family. For those who wish, memorials to Briggsville United Methodist Church are suggested.