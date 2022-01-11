PORTAGE—Alice Welsh, age 70, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by her loving family following a brief battle with cancer.

Alice was born on July 5, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of the Rev. Eldore and Lucille (Senkpiel) Messerschmidt. She was raised in Coloma, Ladysmith and Marshfield. She married Peter Welsh on June 10, 1978, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. Alice’s teaching career was spent at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran School in Portage, and at John Muir Elementary School in Portage. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

Alice was a strong Christian Woman who devoted her life to her family. She happily put her teaching career on hold to stay at home with her children full time. This provided many years of happy memories, teaching moments and lots of love. She enjoyed doing crafts, cross stitch and scrapbooking. She also loved exploring family history and genealogy.