Alina M. Hanser, 94, Burnett

BURNETT - Alina M. Hanser, 94, of Burnett, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Alina was born, the daughter of Carl and Wilholmina (Schurich) Brickbauer, on Dec. 8, 1925, in the town of Russell, Wis. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and Milwaukee Business School. Alina was employed as a bookkeeper with Hanefeld Brothers Trucking in Burnett until her retirement. She was married to Robert H. “Bob” Hanser on Oct. 2, 1948, in the town of Russell.

Alina was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett, where she served as a member of the ladies aid, as well as making quilts at church. She was a volunteer for the Community Action Food Pantry and Bethesda Fair. Over the years, Alina enjoyed watching her son's and grandson's baseball games. She also enjoyed watching both her grand and great-grandchildren's ski shows, as well. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and enjoyed an occasional gambling trip. She was a great baker and was always asked to make her homemade dinner rolls for special occasions.