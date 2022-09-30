Aug. 10, 1960—Sept. 21, 2022

LAKELAND, MN—Allan J. Conway, age 62, of Lakeland, MN, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. He was born August 10, 1960, to parents Lawrence and Elizabeth Conway and graduated from Naperville High School in Illinois.

The family then moved to New Richmond, WI, where Allan worked with his father at the family’s concrete business. During this time, Allan developed a passion for all things mechanical and a self-reliance that would benefit his friends and family throughout his life.

A born problem solver and Star Trek nerd of cosmic proportions, Allan received degrees in Computer Science from Brown Institute of Technology and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. Throughout his career, Allan worked at various engineering firms, with his final position being at Nexen Group, Inc. in Vadnais Heights, MN.

While living in New Richmond, Allan made the occasional expedition to the bars of downtown River Falls, WI, where he met and later married Jacqueline Curtis. Though they would eventually separate, Allan and Jacqueline were together for many years and raised two loving children in Hudson, WI. In his children, Allan instilled his work ethic, his dry humor, and above all else, his conviction that with the right tools, friends, and preparation, anything was achievable.

Allan’s greatest passion in life was spending time with his children and friends. This took the form of cross-country motorcycle rides with his daughter, canoe trips with his son, and countless games of cribbage for all. Allan never lost his love for learning and working with his hands, and was never far from a torn-apart car or computer. Amongst many other interests, Allan enjoyed hiking, traveling, motorcycling, golfing, music and bowling.

Allan will remain in the hearts of his children Mikaila May Conway and Ryan Joseph Conway, his children’s mother, Jacqueline Conway, and his many friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, October 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Ravine Landing Facility in Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park located at 9653 Keats Avenue, South Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Please join us for this informal event to share memories of Allan.