Allds, Cynthia

NEW LISBON - Cynthia Jo Allds, age 58, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. She was born in Kenosha, Wis., in 1963 to Joseph and Carolyn (Spencer) Yancey.

She married the love of her life on Feb. 14, 1987. Cynthia was employed as a correctional officer with New Lisbon Correctional Institution since 2005. She lived energetically and adventurously. She loved vacationing, camping, crafting, gardening, biking, taking road trips in her Mustang convertible, taking long walks, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Tabitha (Jerod) Lecher of Manitowoc, Wis., and Savannah Allds of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her grandchildren, Addison Lecher and Corinne Lecher; her brother, Kevin Yancey; nephew, Coty Rider; and nieces, Caitlin (Finnane) Pullara, Jessica (Finnane) Pelock, and Tesa (Rider) Stallman. She is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Allds; parents, Carolyn Yancey and Joseph Yancey; sister, Christine Finnane; brother, Eric Yancey; aunt, Barbara Zettler; father-in-law, Douglas Allds; and nephew, Frank Allds Jr.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 16, at the Torkelson Funreal Home in Tomah. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.