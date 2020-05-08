Allds, Sr., Douglas E.

PARDEEVILLE - Douglas E. Allds, Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully at Remington House in Pardeeville on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Doug was born on April 22, 1931, in Camp Douglas, the son of Lloyd and Clara (Thompson) Allds. He married Lynn Meyer on March 15, 1952 in Park Rapids, Minn. Doug proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force. He was a process engineer and avid flyer. Doug enjoyed golfing, building, including his own experimental airplane, as well as deer and pheasant hunting. He was a devoted husband and father, and dearly loved by numerous extended family members and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lynn; children, Jerry (Bernadine) Akgulian, Doug Allds, Jr., Frank (Olga) Allds, Dawn (Paul) Klauck, Michael (Catherine) Allds, Rebecca (Brian) Glassel; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Allds; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald Meyer; other relatives and many friends. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; grandson, Frank Allen; and daughter-in-law, Kim M. Allds.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current Stay at Home order. Inurnment will be at Ranney Cemetery in Hustler.
The family would like to thank the staff at Remington House for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
