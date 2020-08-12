Allen, Betty Lou

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Betty Lou Allen, 89, of Mauston, Wis., passed away at SpringBrook Village, La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was born on March 28, 1931, at Belmont Hospital in Chicago, Ill., to Bertha and Axel Haglund. She met Robert Harry Allen at Woodside Ranch in Mauston while on vacation with a friend and they were married on Aug. 18, 1951, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Chicago. They would have celebrated 69 years together on Aug. 18, 2020.

Betty is survived by her husband; son, Robert (Laurel) of La Crescent, Minn.; grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) and Kyle (Victoria) of Onalaska, Wis., and Olivia (Sean Bowes) Allen of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jedrick and Sophia Prairie, Prometheus, Henry and Ruby Allen; nephews, Alan (Karen) Haglund of Rockwood, Tenn., Ed (RJ) Rogers of Mauston, Wis., Jody (Sandy) Rogers of San Antonio, Texas; and niece and goddaughter, Judy (Jim) Droster of Mauston, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold and Leonard; a sister, Ruby; and son, Michael.

Because of Covid 19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, Wis., is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank Cristina Custer APNP of Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, Wis.; St. Croix Hospice, Rochester, Minn., and the staff of Memory Care, SpringBrook Village of La Crescent, Minn., for their kindness and loving care. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston, Wis. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.