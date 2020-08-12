You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen, Betty Lou
0 entries

Allen, Betty Lou

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Betty Lou Allen, 89, of Mauston, Wis., passed away at SpringBrook Village, La Crescent, Minn., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was born on March 28, 1931, at Belmont Hospital in Chicago, Ill., to Bertha and Axel Haglund. She met Robert Harry Allen at Woodside Ranch in Mauston while on vacation with a friend and they were married on Aug. 18, 1951, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Chicago. They would have celebrated 69 years together on Aug. 18, 2020.

Betty is survived by her husband; son, Robert (Laurel) of La Crescent, Minn.; grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) and Kyle (Victoria) of Onalaska, Wis., and Olivia (Sean Bowes) Allen of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jedrick and Sophia Prairie, Prometheus, Henry and Ruby Allen; nephews, Alan (Karen) Haglund of Rockwood, Tenn., Ed (RJ) Rogers of Mauston, Wis., Jody (Sandy) Rogers of San Antonio, Texas; and niece and goddaughter, Judy (Jim) Droster of Mauston, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold and Leonard; a sister, Ruby; and son, Michael.

Because of Covid 19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, Wis., is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank Cristina Custer APNP of Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, Wis.; St. Croix Hospice, Rochester, Minn., and the staff of Memory Care, SpringBrook Village of La Crescent, Minn., for their kindness and loving care. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston, Wis. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Allen, Betty Lou

Betty Allen

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News