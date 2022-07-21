Allen D. Olson

Dec. 6, 1929—July 17, 2022

ELROY/VERONA—Allen Dean Olson, 92, of Elroy/Verona, WI passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 in the early evening, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1929 to Howard and Una Olson.

An Elroy native, through and through, Allen loved the small town where he was born and raised and thoroughly enjoyed the adventure of traveling. He explored our country as an over the road truck driver, as a pilot in his 1930 Monocoupe airplane, as a motorcycle enthusiast riding his 1947 Indian Chieftain and as a car lover, driving his beloved 1957 Ford Thunderbird. He traveled to 49 of 50 states and crossed the Arctic circle in an airplane. He would smile and say, “that was pretty good for a guy from Elroy”.

Allen enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 as part of L Company in the Infantry Regiment. He served his country honorably in the Korean Conflict, serving 3 years overseas. He then returned home and was united in marriage to Elaine Georgeson in 1963; they had three children: Howard, Tammy, and Julie.

He was a kind and humble man with a generous spirit and a strong work ethic. He would help out at the Trail House Cafe that he and Elaine owned and in addition to serving coffee and washing dishes when it was busy, he instilled the value of working in the family business to his children. These attributes along with his positive disposition, his sense of community, his great love for animals and his love for God and country are core values that will remain with his family.

Allen was a long time active member of the Elroy American Legion and the United Methodist Church before moving to Verona to be closer to family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine Olson of Madison; his children: Howard Olson (Traci) of Gig Harbor, WA, Tammy Andries (Brandon) of Waunakee, WI, and Julie Olson of Middleton, WI; grandchildren: Hailey, Riley, Deken, Jacob, Sophia, Claire, Nora and Eli.

The family would like to thank the Madison VA Hospital ICU/3rd floor nurses and Badger Prairie Healthcare Center for their care and compassion for dad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elroy American Legion in his honor.

Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Allen Olson will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Elroy, WI at the Picha Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Elroy City Cemetery with military honors. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.