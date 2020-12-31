Allen, Karen Lu

BARABOO - Karen Lu Allen, of Baraboo, age 73, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Karen was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Fayette, Mo., daughter of Reverend Lowell and Lucille Allen. She was a graduate of Polo Community High School and MacMurray College in Illinois. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Karen enjoyed connecting with people, as shown in her career, community involvement, and care of family and friends. She displayed immense civic pride while serving as an election official at the polls and volunteering with the elderly in assisted living facilities.

Karen met her life partner, Lyle Rasmussen, while living in Chicago; after she retired from the General Board of Pensions of the United Methodist Church they relocated to Baraboo, Wis. Karen and Lyle were passionate about traveling and met lifelong friends throughout their adventures. Although they did not have children of their own, Karen dedicated her time to family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances. Many lives have been touched for the better by her generous and caring heart.

Karen was preceded in death by her life partner, Lyle Rasmussen; mother, Lucille; and brother, David. Karen is survived by her father, Lowell; brother, Ronald; and many nieces and nephews and their families, whom she dearly loved.

Karen's remains were donated for organ transplant and medical education and research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful to the Baraboo EMS, Police and Fire Departments, and the doctors and staff at SSM Health St. Clare. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.