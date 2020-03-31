Allen Lee Vanderhoof, 66, Necedah

Allen Lee Vanderhoof, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away in his home in Necedah, Wis. on the evening of March 25, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Allen was 66 years old.

Allen was born Nov. 9, 1953, to Algimon and Iona (Schroeder) Vanderhoof of Mauston, Wis. After the death of his parents in 1963, Allen was raised by Richard and Mathilda Haire of Mauston. He graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1972.

Allen served in the U.S. Armed Forces for 9 years, with his last service in the U.S. Army as an E5 Motor Transport Operator, including approximately a year and a half of service in Germany. Following honorable discharge from the Armed Forces in 1981 with a good conduct medal and army service ribbon, Allen drove over-the-road semi for several years. Allen has also worked as an auto mechanic, a bus driver for Head Start, a yard driver for Wal-Mart Distribution Center, and at the time of his death was subcontracted as a medical courier for the Veterans Administration.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}