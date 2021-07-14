Allen, Ruby May

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Ruby May Allen, 93, passed away on May 20, 2021, at the home of her daughter and husband, Kay and David Rully, in Penn Valley, Calif.
A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lyndon Station, Wis., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the church basement.
Ruby was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Richland County, Wis., to Harry and Nellie Williams. She was the youngest of seven girls, Vi, Amber, Gladys, Mable, Vera, Helen, (Ruby), and she had three younger brothers, Louie, Jerry, and Donny.
On Oct. 13, 1945, she married George "Mick" Allen. The best man was John Allen, George's only brother, who was exactly one year younger to the day. Ruby's maid of honor was Iris Allen, John's wife. All have preceded her in death.
Not only was Ruby a great cook, but she was known and is lovingly remembered for the Thanksgiving dinners she hosted when they lived on their farm outside of Lyndon Station. The whole family showed up with kids in tow, providing great memories for all of us cousins. All the Williams girls were fabulous cooks, with everyone bringing delicious food.
One of Ruby's favorite things was to camp, and while they camped at lots of places, her favorite was anywhere her brothers and sisters could camp at the same time.
Ruby and Mick took their travel trailer to Alaska one summer in approximately 1972. She kept a detailed log of what they saw and expenses. The price of gas was a hot topic, as it was unbelievable at close to a buck and a half a gallon, compared to approximately 39 cents in Wisconsin...
She was a spotless homemaker, one who also found the time to crochet several beautiful bedspreads. She loved to play cards and was an enthusiastic member of a card club in Mauston, bringing her lively sense of humor with her. She was also an extremely generous woman who loved nothing more than to have company, and all the better if they could spend a week.
Ruby is survived by her only daughter, Kay; two grandchildren, Riley and Mackenzie Harrison; and two great-grandsons, Sebastian and Rainer.
She will be greatly missed by all.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
