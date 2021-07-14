Allen, Ruby May

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Ruby May Allen, 93, passed away on May 20, 2021, at the home of her daughter and husband, Kay and David Rully, in Penn Valley, Calif.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 24, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lyndon Station, Wis., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the church basement.

Ruby was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Richland County, Wis., to Harry and Nellie Williams. She was the youngest of seven girls, Vi, Amber, Gladys, Mable, Vera, Helen, (Ruby), and she had three younger brothers, Louie, Jerry, and Donny.

On Oct. 13, 1945, she married George "Mick" Allen. The best man was John Allen, George's only brother, who was exactly one year younger to the day. Ruby's maid of honor was Iris Allen, John's wife. All have preceded her in death.

Not only was Ruby a great cook, but she was known and is lovingly remembered for the Thanksgiving dinners she hosted when they lived on their farm outside of Lyndon Station. The whole family showed up with kids in tow, providing great memories for all of us cousins. All the Williams girls were fabulous cooks, with everyone bringing delicious food.