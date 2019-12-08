BARABOO - Allison Trtala-Pikel, age 54, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
No services have been planned at this time.
Allison was born May 19, 1965, in Chicago Heights, Ill., the daughter of Andrew and Alice (Kapicak) Trtala. She was a very loving person and enjoyed helping others. She had worked around the Baraboo area. She loved Hawaii, seals, her pet dogs, Kiki and Ratatouille, and she also loved the Green Bay Packers.
Allison is survived by her son, Dylan Pikel of Baraboo; significant other, Charles Demonte; and brother, Robert Trtala of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Scott Pikel; and son, Marcus.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.608-253-7884
