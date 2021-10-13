Alsip, Jeffrey R.

BARABOO - Jeffrey R. Alsip, age 64, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after battling COVID. Jeffrey was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Feb. 18, 1957, and graduated from Onarga High School in 1975. He is survived by his wife, Debra L. Geisser Alsip of Baraboo; stepsons, Jacob and Marc Geisser; brother, James F. Alsip of Onarga, Ill.; sister, Janet L. Alsip Meyer of Fort Collins, Colo.; nieces, Jennifer L. Meyer and Katie E. Meyer Skinner; one great-niece; and three great-nephews. Jeff also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Pauline Deitrich; and brother-in-law, Ronald Dorow. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Alsip and Elizabeth J. Scott Alsip; father-in-law, Donald Dorow; mother-in-law, Helen Meske; and brother-in-law, Edward Dorow.
Jeff was a problem solver and was able to come up with a solution to any situation. He was an active member of Carpenters Union Local 314, as well as a former fireman and EMT. His hobbies included camping, kayaking, hiking, biking, attending music festivals and communicating via HAM radio. He loved his dogs: Treff and Sophie.
Jeff was known among his family and friends as a person who was always willing to listen to people and their thoughts. His kindness, caring, and patience always came through as he gently shared his wisdom and guidance toward the appropriate path or choice. A friend best described Jeff as a gentle man and a gentleman. Jeff will be missed by all who knew him.
The visitation and funeral service will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service.
Burial will be at the Onarga Township Cemetery in Onarga, Ill. Arrangements for a memorial service in Onarga are pending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo or to the United Methodist Church in Onarga, Ill.
Jeff's family wishes to thank all of their friends for the prayers and support that they received during Jeff's illness. They also wish to thank the medical staff at UW Hospital in Madison for their tireless efforts in caring for Jeff.
The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.
