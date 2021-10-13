Alsip, Jeffrey R.

BARABOO - Jeffrey R. Alsip, age 64, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after battling COVID. Jeffrey was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Feb. 18, 1957, and graduated from Onarga High School in 1975. He is survived by his wife, Debra L. Geisser Alsip of Baraboo; stepsons, Jacob and Marc Geisser; brother, James F. Alsip of Onarga, Ill.; sister, Janet L. Alsip Meyer of Fort Collins, Colo.; nieces, Jennifer L. Meyer and Katie E. Meyer Skinner; one great-niece; and three great-nephews. Jeff also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Pauline Deitrich; and brother-in-law, Ronald Dorow. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Alsip and Elizabeth J. Scott Alsip; father-in-law, Donald Dorow; mother-in-law, Helen Meske; and brother-in-law, Edward Dorow.

Jeff was a problem solver and was able to come up with a solution to any situation. He was an active member of Carpenters Union Local 314, as well as a former fireman and EMT. His hobbies included camping, kayaking, hiking, biking, attending music festivals and communicating via HAM radio. He loved his dogs: Treff and Sophie.